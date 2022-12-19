QUINCY — Blessing Hospital's Emergency Center has joined a regional network to increases services for sexual assault victims.
Blessing reported 36 sexual assault survivors were served at the Blessing Emergency Emergency Center in 2020. In 2022, that number has increased to 51. In light of this increase, the hospital has taken steps to enhance the ability to meet the needs of the community.
Along with the 13-nurse team known as Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE), Blessing has joined a regional network created by the State of Illinois and a private company, Frontline Forensics. The network provides additional on-call assistance to supplement the care provided by the SANE team.
"Our nurses who respond to sexual assault cases have more than 40 hours of classroom education and have completed several components of clinical education," said Karla Paris, director of the Blessing Emergency Center and a member of the department's sexual assault nurse examiner team.
"We have a great team of RNs who do this vital work," she continued. "But when the opportunity arose to enhance our response in the face of an increasing need, we took it."
A collaborative on-call schedule with Blessing Hospital and Frontline Forensics will provide 24/7 care to adult and adolescent sexual assault victims in the Emergency Center. This partnership ensures a nurse with experience in sexual assault care is available at all times to victims.
Frontline Forensics founder and CEO Kristin McGrath said the company is excited to partner with Blessing to provide survivor-centered care across the region.
"Our mission is to place the priority on the health and safety of the patient first," McGrath said. "We provide knowledgeable and compassionate medical-forensic care and evidence collection, while creating a supportive role for SANEs and a sustainable solution for hospitals."
