QUINCY — For the second year in a row, the Blessing Hospital Life Team was recognized for its efforts to educate the public and save lives through organ and tissue donation efforts.
"Our Life Team committee works hard throughout the year to help raise awareness of the need for organ and tissue donation," said Shanna Winter, chair of Blessing's Life Team. "We also work with Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network to make sure our staff is well educated and to ensure that our policies and protocols are in place for our donors so that any potential donor can save lives on their deaths."
The Platinum recognition was awarded by the federal Health Resources and Services Administration. The award itself was given to Blessing on Friday by Dr. Harry Wilkins, CEO of Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network.
Gift of Hope confirmed that, in their service area of the northern three-quarters of Illinois and northwest Indiana, Blessing was one of only seven to receive the Platinum recognition.
"We can't do this work alone," Wilkins said of the organization. "We have to create a community of hospitals and nurses and physicians and transplant centers to do the work. And foremost among those is actually the donor families. Donors and their families are more inclined to make those donations when they feel cared for by the hospitals and doctors that are overseeing their care.
"That's what Blessing has done: set the stage to make successful donations possible."
Winter said having Wilkins be the one to present the award makes the day even more special for the Life Team.
"This is a unique day for us here, because we're receiving the award from Dr. Wilkins," she said. "He was a very well-respected trauma surgeon here that worked very closely with the Life Team when he was here.
Wilkins worked as an acute care and trauma surgeon with Quincy Medical Group for 10 years before taking his current position, working closely during that time with Blessing's Life Team and other Blessing resources in the course of his work. Wilkins said his time as a surgeon just emphasizes the importance not only of organ donors, but for those donors to speak with family members.
"As a trauma surgeon for 36 years, I've seen all too often just how quickly life can end," he said. "You never really know that time might come. When you add to that the fact that very few people pass away in such a way as to be eligible as a donor, then we need to be able to capitalize on every opportunity that we may have."
Winter echoed those thoughts, saying it's important for donors to do more than just register for the donor list.
"We want to make sure people who want to be donors have talked to their families," she said. "Of course registering through the secretary of state's office is important, but family members may be the ones who are facing the question, so they need to know those wishes."
"Even though Blessing is a fairly small hospital, there were four donors through here that have saved lives," Wilkins said. "That doesn't happen without the partnership they've helped build. That's not only being recognized by Gift of Hope today, but with national recognition from the Health Resources and Services Administration. It's really something special."
According to Wilkins, the HRSA has a number of criteria that must be met for any recognition, including community activities, identifying eligible donors, and having those who are eligible register as donors.
"The highest level for these recognitions is the platinum level, and this is Blessing's second year in a row," he said.
The award was presented Friday, in connection with National Faith and Hope Month and the annual Donor Sabbath. Donor Sabbath is traditionally celebrated two weekends before the Thanksgiving holiday, taking place Nov. 11 through 13 this year. National Faith and Hope Month is designed as a time for prospective donors to spend time talking to family members and members of their given faith if they have questions on their church's position.
Following the presentation of the Platinum award, a small candlelight service was held in Blessing's chapel, using battery-powered tea candles, to mark National Faith and Hope Month and National Donor Sabbath.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.