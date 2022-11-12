Platinum recognition for organ donor efforts

Dr. Harry Wilkins, CEO of Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network, presents the second platinum award in a row to Blessing's Life Team Committee chair Shanna Winter Friday morning at Blessing's Moorman Pavilion. The award from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration recognizes Blessing's efforts to educate the community on the needs of organ, eye, and tissue donations.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — For the second year in a row, the Blessing Hospital Life Team was recognized for its efforts to educate the public and save lives through organ and tissue donation efforts.

"Our Life Team committee works hard throughout the year to help raise awareness of the need for organ and tissue donation," said Shanna Winter, chair of Blessing's Life Team. "We also work with Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network to make sure our staff is well educated and to ensure that our policies and protocols are in place for our donors so that any potential donor can save lives on their deaths."

