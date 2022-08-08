QUINCY — U.S. News & World Report, known for its annual hospital rankings and consumer advice, has named Blessing Hospital as a 2022-2023 High Performing hospital in the following care areas:
• Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
QUINCY — U.S. News & World Report, known for its annual hospital rankings and consumer advice, has named Blessing Hospital as a 2022-2023 High Performing hospital in the following care areas:
• Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
• Colon cancer surgery.
• Heart attack.
• Heart failure.
• Kidney failure.
• Stroke.
The announcement was made July 26. The recognition reflects the delivery of care determined to be significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes. High Performing Hospital is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.
Fewer than half of the 4,500 hospitals evaluated across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions received any High Performing rating.
The annual Procedures and Conditions ratings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.
“When patients are considering their options for care, the Best Hospitals ratings are designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in the kind of care they may need,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “A hospital that’s earned a High Performing rating in a service may be a good option for patients in need of that service and their medical professionals to consider.”
This is the fourth year Blessing Hospital has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report and the second consecutive year Blessing was recognized in the same six care areas.
“This is an exceptional honor for an exceptional team of caregivers,” said Maureen Kahn, president and CEO of Blessing Health and Blessing Hospital. “We are most proud of the level of quality residents of the region receive at Blessing Hospital. “Always meeting the needs of patients, and exceeding their needs whenever possible, motivates Blessing Hospital employees to do the work they do.”
The U.S. News Procedures and Conditions methodology is based on objective measures of quality such as survival rates, patient experience and how successfully each hospital helps patients get back home.
