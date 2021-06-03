QUINCY — Blessing Health System announced a new option for residents in need of behavioral health services.
Blessing said the new program, called the Blessing Empowerment Self Transformation Center, or BEST Self Center, offers partial hospitalization or intensive outpatient programs.
Located at Blessing Hospital the BEST Self Center was designed to fill a gap in behavioral health care in the region. The level of care offered is intended to be more comprehensive than an office visit, but less intensive than inpatient care.
Patients of the BEST Self Center will meet with a team of behavioral therapists, nurses, a nurse practitioner, medical director, caseworkers, and occupational therapists. The sessions will run for four to six hours a day, two to five days a week, Monday through Friday, depending on patient needs, and go home at night. The program is for adults age 18 and over who are out of high school.
The program is designed to fit patients with a wide range of diagnoses, including depression, anxiety and other conditions that impact daily living.
Program coordinator Kelli Lunt said the program is strictly voluntary, and patients will actively participate in their treatment through group sessions, medication management, and individual therapy.
“Patients will learn skills to strengthen relationships, improve emotional stability, increase self-awareness, and develop impulse control,” Lunt said.
Blessing's president and CEO Maureen Kahn said that demand for behavioral health is growing nationwide, and the new BEST Self Center is the newest option to meet those demands in our region.
"Because we are the only provider of inpatient behavioral healthcare in 100 miles, and among the few providers of traditional outpatient behavioral healthcare, our services often operate at capacity," Kahn said. "Just as people with physical health issues should not have to wait for care and recovery, neither should people with behavioral health conditions."
For more information on the services offered by the BEST Self Center, pleased call 217-214-5665 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.