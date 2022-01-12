QUINCY — Blessing Health System will offer no-cost cholesterol screening at the Blessing Resource Center on February 25.
The cholesterol screenings will required a 12-hour fast. HDL, LDL, triglycerides, and glucose levels will be measured during the screenings.
To make an appointment for the screenings, visit events.blessinghealth.org or call 877-411-2468. Masks will be required by all participants for the screenings. The Blessing Resource Center is in the former Sears auto building, 420 N. 24th St. in Quincy.
