QUINCY — Registration is open for a no-cost cardiac screening for teens age 13 to 18 at the Blessing Health Center.
The screening, sponsored by the Blessing Heart and Vascular Center, will be held on April 7 at the Health Center West building, 927 Broadway, Suite 230, Quincy. The screenings will look for signs of two rare but potentially life-threatening cardiac conditions.
Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy (HOCM) and Marfan Syndrome are both genetic conditions. HOCM can result in irregular heart rhythms, while Marfan Syndrome can cause a weakening of the heart's main artery. Screenings focus on teens due to their active lifestyles that can put stress on the heart, aggravating both conditions.
Registration for the screening is required. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can consent to medical services. Cardiac ultrasound results will be reviewed by a cardiologist at the time of the appointment.
To register, please visit events.blessinghealth.org and search "cardiac." Participants are asked to arrive 10 minutes ahead of their scheduled time to complete necessary paperwork.
