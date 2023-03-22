QUINCY — Registration is open for a no-cost cardiac screening for teens age 13 to 18 at the Blessing Health Center.

The screening, sponsored by the Blessing Heart and Vascular Center, will be held on April 7 at the Health Center West building, 927 Broadway, Suite 230, Quincy. The screenings will look for signs of two rare but potentially life-threatening cardiac conditions.

