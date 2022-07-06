QUINCY — Blessing Hospital has opened a retail pharmacy inside the hospital to increase the likelihood of patients taking the medications prescribed by providers.
Dr. Christopher Solaro, chief medical officer of Blessing Health System, said in a release that increased medication compliance can decrease hospital admissions.
“Prescription medications are key components of a patient’s treatment plan,” Solaro said. “People cannot get better or manage their condition successfully without taking medication, if prescribed by their provider.
“Yet national statistics tell us as many as 30% of medication prescriptions are never filled,” he continued. “This new pharmacy choice is designed to improve first-dose prescription medication compliance locally.”
The Blessing Retail Pharmacy will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is intended to serve patients who have seen providers at the Blessing Health Center, patients being discharged after an inpatient stay, or emergency room patients.
“Once patients leave our campus, they get busy immediately again with the tasks of everyday life and may forget or not have time to stop on the way home to fill a prescription,” Solaro said. “We hope to increase prescription medication compliance by increasing convenience through providing this service on campus.”
The Blessing Retail Pharmacy offers market-based pricing and accepts all insurances, but does not refill prescriptions in order to not compete with local pharmacies.
Patients are not required to use the Blessing Retail Pharmacy. Those who choose to use it should tell their nurse or provider at the time of their visit or hospital discharge that they want their new prescription sent to the Blessing Retail Pharmacy for its first filling.
