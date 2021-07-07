QUINCY — Blessing Health System announced on Wednesday that they are the recipients of just under $400,000 in federal grants to expand the use of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring technologies.
Dr. Irshad Siddiqui, Blessing’s executive vice president and chief of information technology and innovation, said Blessing has long been committed to providing healthcare to the patients whenever and wherever possible. Events of the last year amplified that need.
“During the pandemic, our ability to provide convenient care access grew as telemedicine technologies became a vital and successful way of providing many types of care,” Siddiqui said. “Blessing’s new projects are an extension of its commitment to care access, and to the innovations that today’s patients, particularly those in rural areas, need to maintain and improve their health.”
Two projects at Blessing were among 36 projects across the nation to receive funding from the Federal Communications Commission’s “Connected Care Grant” program. Blessing will use the total $393,012 in grant money to purchase hardware needed to expand the use of remote patient monitoring and treatment equipment, as well as video technology to treat chronic, long-term, and behavioral health conditions. The projects are intended to serve an estimated 1,900 patients, all of whom are considered low-income.
Blessing Health System’s two Connected Care Grant projects are expected to be operational by January 1, 2022.