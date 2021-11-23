QUINCY — Blessing Health System received a grant that will help testing that may lead to better treatment of colorectal cancer, the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States for men and women combined.
Blessing's Clinical Research Department received a grant of $99,500 from Pfizer Global Medical Grants and the Association of Community Cancer Centers. The grant will help the research department improve processes that contribute to the ordering of advanced biomarker testing for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer, or cancer that has spread to other organs.
The grant fund will be used to enhance computer technology for test ordering and data collection, develop education for both providers and patients, and address issues with insurance precertification. The goal of the project is to triple the number of these patients receiving biomarker testing over the next two years at Blessing's Cancer Center.
Dr. Mohammad Memon, director of medical oncology for the Cancer Center, said the end-goal for biomarker testing is to tailor treatment for patients to meet their specific needs, rather than a "one-size-fits-all" plan.
"Conventional chemotherapy works like a hammer," Memon said. "It attacks cancerous but also affects non-cancerous cells, contributing to side effects in a large percentage of patients.
"Biomarker testing allows us to determine how exactly each patient’s cancer cells feed and grow. With that knowledge, we can develop an individualized treatment that targets only the diseased cells. Targeted treatment reduces side effects in most patients, extending the time over which they can undergo treatment."
“This is precision medicine,” said Julie Shepard. administrative coordinator for Community Health Innovation at Blessing. "More patients are going to have the option and opportunity to undergo state-of-the-art testing so we can better identify what treatment is going to be most effective for them."
Biomarker testing was identified as a national standard of care in the latest update of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN). NCCN is a not-for-profit alliance of 31 leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education.
Kiley McGlauchlen, director of clinical research for Blessing, believes this project will eventually lead to improvements for patients with other types of cancer, as well.
"This project will be instrumental in enhancing the care of all Blessing Cancer Center patients with a metastatic cancer," McGlauchlen said. "Even though we are targeting a specific biomarker test for metastatic colorectal cancer, we will be able to expand the processes to include other cancers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.