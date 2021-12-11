QUINCY — The Life Team at Blessing Hospital were recently awarded the Workplace Partnership For Life (WPFL) Platinum award from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration, and the regional Gift of Home Organ and Tissue Donor Network.
The award was presented to the hospital staff for "saving and improving lives during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by encouraging hospital colleagues and community members to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors."
The WPFL is a national initiative bringing together the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the HRSA, and the organ donation community with workplaces across the nation to raise awareness about the important of donation.
Between October 2020 and April 2021 the Blessing Hospital Life Team conducted multiple awareness and registry activities to promote new donor registrations. The activities included a social media campaign in which Blessing Health System employees were featured sharing personal stories of organ, eye and tissue donation; adding the State of Illinois organ and tissue donor registry as a link on the health system website; and providing organ and tissue donation question and answer social media sessions.
The Blessing Hospital Life Team is a multidisciplinary group that works with Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network regarding hospital organ and tissue donation policies and procedures, including staff education, public awareness, and outreach.
