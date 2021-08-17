QUINCY — Blessing Hospital has agreed to pay about $2.82 million to resolve Medicare and Medicaid fraud claims.
The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of Illinois said Tuesday that Blessing violated the False Claims Act by submitting claims for medically unnecessary cardiac catherization procedures performed by a physician who no longer practices in Central Illinois. The procedures in which the unnamed physician implanted medically unnecessary coronary arterial stents between Aug. 1, 2012, and Aug. 30, 2018.
Money from the settlement will be divided with the federal government receiving $2.59 million, the state of Illinois receiving $225,000 and the Iowa and Missouri receiving the remainder.
The settlement resulted from a voluntary disclosure by Blessing, the office said.
"Blessing Hospital made the difficult and correct decision to come forward," said Acting U.S. Attorney Douglas Quivey. "The U.S attorney's office will continue to vigorously investigate health care fraud and protect taxpayer's dollars, and cooperation from health care providers like Blessing Hospital goes a long way in supporting that mission."
The settlement was the result of an effort by the U.S. attorney's office, the Civil Division of the Department of Justice, the Inspector General’s Office of the Department of Health and Human Services and the Illinois State Police Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.
“The physician performing these allegedly needless procedures exploited patients and the Medicare and Medicaid programs,” said Curt Muller, special agent in charge with the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. “Blessing Hospital assisted in identifying the harm to the programs by disclosing these facts. Our agency commends providers who defend Federal health care systems.”
“The Illinois State Police is dedicated to investigating health care fraud and to ensuring that tax dollars are used appropriately for the care of patients,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly. “The cooperation of health care providers can aid our healthcare fraud investigations and help us accomplish this effort.”