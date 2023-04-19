QUINCY — Staff at Blessing Hospital marked National Donate Life Month and Organ and Tissue Donor Awareness Week on Wednesday, raising the "Gift of Hope" flag on the hospital's east side.
"It all boils down to just the gift of life," Jim Clausius said Wednesday. "The gift of a good, quality life comes from transplants."
Clausius is a long-serving chaplain at Blessing, and is himself a recipient of the kidney transplant.
"I hope people give a lot of thought to registering," he said. "The best gifts are those you give to someone else, and the gift of life is meaningful beyond words."
According to the U.S. Health Resource and Services Administration, more than 100,000 people are in need of an organ or tissue transplant. 2022 saw more than 42,000 transplants performed, but another person is added to the national waiting list every 10 minutes.
Terri Cagle is a donation liaison at the Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donation Network. She said that while Blessing Hospital doesn't perform transplants, they are vital to meet the needs of those on the list.
"What Blessing contributes to the process is when a patient meets the proper criteria to notify Gift of Hope, we come out and evaluate the patient," Cagle said. "If the patient passes that evaluation, we follow up as the family makes decisions about the end-of-life or if the patient has died."
Cagle said the Gift of Hope organization not only works on the administrative side to match donors with recipients, but supports the families of the donors, as well.
"We have a very supportive conversation about if their loved one was registered and the amazing gift they've given," she said. "We walk through the whole process with the family. Even after a donation, once the family has left the hospital, we continue to follow up and support them as long as they need us to be there. It's not just about the recipients."
The nearest Illinois hospital that performs transplants is Memorial Medical in Springfield, according to Cagle. She said the Network has hospitals throughout the state, as well as other areas. She said a lot of patients also go to Barnes Jewish in St. Louis.
While tens of thousands of transplants are complete every year, the need for donors is still vital. Every day, 17 people die while on the waiting list, according to the HRSA. Out of every 1,000 deaths of registered donors, three pass away in such a fashion as to allow for organ or tissue donation.
Cagle said one of the concerns she here's most often is that people think they'll get less medical care if healthcare providers know they're a donor.
"People need to remember that anyone in the healthcare community, we take an oath to save lives, and those patients are the top priority," she said. "The discussion of donation only comes in when all other options have failed."
For more information on organ and tissue donations, visit organdonor.gov.
