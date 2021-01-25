Blessing to assume ownership of Keokuk Area Hospital

Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

A mixture of rain and snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Snow showers. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.