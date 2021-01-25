Blessing to assume ownership of Keokuk Area Hospital

KEOKUK, Iowa — The Blessing Health System announced Monday that it will assume ownership of Keokuk Area Hospital from UnityPoint Health on March 1.
This comes after after UnityPoint and Blessing announced last October that the two groups signed a memorandum of understanding outlining a plan to transfer the affiliation of the hospital to Blessing.
Blessing said the talks resulted in a "member substitution" instead of a traditional purchase. Blessing is replacing UnityPoint as the parent company of the hospital.
"We are excited to have this opportunity to work with the residents of the region,” said Maureen Kahn, president and CEO of the Blessing Health System and Blessing Hospital. "We want to transform the health care system upon which they rely into one that will be available and relevant to the healthcare needs of the future."
John Sheehan, chief administrative officer for UnityPoint said Blessing emerged as a long-term local partner to support the hospital.
"UnityPoint Health is proud to have supported the health care needs of patients in the community since 2017," Sheehan said. "As part of our ongoing commitment to our patients, UnityPoint Health saw an opportunity to maintain quality health care in the region. We are proud to work with Blessing Health System amidst this hospital realignment.”
UnityPoint announced in 2016 that it planned to take over Keokuk Health Systems, which included Keokuk Area Hospital, Tri-State Medical Group, Keokuk Area Medical Equipment and Supply, and Keokuk Area Hospital Foundation.
Blessing said the Keokuk hospital has struggled for several years, as have many rural hospitals. It says the first to steps in restructuring and strengthening its financial position are reopening the Keokuk Medical Clinic physician practice that Blessing had operated until 2018, and enhancing the care through the hospital's emergency room.
“We want to bring specialists into the community and keep as much care local as we can,” Kahn continued.
Keokuk Area Hospital would be the third hospital owned by the Blessing Health System, which outside of Blessing Hospital, has owned Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield, Ill., since 2002.