QUINCY — Blessing Hospital is hosting an event on Friday to celebrate cancer survivors, marking national Cancer Survivor Day.
The event runs from noon to 2 p.m. on parking lot 21 of the Blessing campus at 11th Street and College Avenue in Quincy. Events include a survivor parade, carnival games, an appearance by "Darla" the pink ambulance and snacks and drinks.
"Successful cancer treatment depends almost as much on patient attitude as it does on high quality care," said Dr. Robert Johnson, medical director of the Blessing Cancer Center. "That’s what we celebrate on this day, the spirit of the cancer survivor. It is a powerful force, recognized and appreciated by the caregivers of the Blessing Cancer Center."
For more information, visit blessinghealth.org/survivorday.
