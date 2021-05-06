QUINCY — Blessing Physicians Services announced on Thursday that they will being offering COVID-19 vaccinations at two of their clinic locations beginning later this month.
Starting on Wednesday, May 12, the Blessing Express Clinic at 3400 Broadway in Quincy will offer appointments from 1 to 7 p.m. each Wednesday and Thursday. These appointments will be offered as a drive-through clinic.
In Golden, Ill., Blessing’s East Adams Clinic will offer appointments every three weeks, from 9 to 11 a.m., beginning on May 19.
Both locations will have the Pfizer vaccine available for residents age 16 and over, and both sites will offer first- and second-dose appointments.
To make an appointment at the Express Clinic location, please contact 217-214-9626. For appointments at the East Adams Clinic, call 217-696-4446. Both locations will be available by appointment only.