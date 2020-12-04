Blessing to open drive-thru clinic at Quincy Mall

QUINCY — Blessing Physician Services plans to open a drive-thru clinic in the former Sears Auto Center at the Quincy Mall.
Blessing announced Friday that it would open the Blessing Express Clinic on Jan. 4, where it will start seeing patients for upper respiratory issues and COVID-19 testing.
It will replace the Flu-Like Illness Screening Center that it has operated since March at the Blessing Conference Center, 2808 Chestnut. Starting in February, care for minor acute illnesses will be added to the clinic.
“People told us they greatly appreciated the convenience of not having to get out of their car to see a health care provider, especially when they were not feeling well. It also made them feel safer during the pandemic, said Scott Koelliker, executive vice president for Blessing Physician Services. “Based on that feedback, we saw a need to expand our drive-thru services, but needed a more suitable building in a more convenient location. The former Sears auto service building fit our plan perfectly.”
The clinic will feature four drive-thru lanes and three traditional examination rooms for care that cannot be delivered in a drive-thru setting or for care of those arriving by public transportation, bicycle or foot. The former auto center closed in May 2018 after Sears announced it would close the Quincy department store that August.
“Blessing Express Clinic is an example of Blessing leaders listening to the voice of its customers and responding by delivering care in new, more convenient ways,” said Maureen Kahn, president and CEO of Blessing Health System and Blessing Hospital. “Being on the cutting edge of care isn’t always about high-tech. It can be high-touch, too, as Blessing Express Clinic will be in responding to consumer needs.”
Hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.