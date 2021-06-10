QUINCY — Visiting restrictions for patients admitted at Blessing Hospital are being changed slightly effective immediately.
For non-COVID patients admitted to the hospital, two visitors will now be allowed in their room between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Before this change, only one visitor at a time had been allowed.
For all visitors to the hospital, the Blessing Hospital Cafeteria and the Tea Room are also open once again.
Other restrictions remain in place for visitors to the facility. COVID-positive patients may only have one visitor per day during visiting hours if that visitor has been fully vaccinated (more than 14 days after the Johnson & Johnson vaccination or the second shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines). Those visitors must bring proof of their vaccinations.
Visitors will continue to use the main entrance at 11th and Spring streets and all visitors much be 18 or older. A driver’s license or state-issued photo ID will be required to enter, and all visitors must wear a mask during the duration of the visit.
If needed, required personal protective equipment will be given to visitors before entering the patient’s room. At this time, visitors for the Skilled Nursing Unit must call ahead to schedule a visit to patients in that area.
For additional information, please visit the visitors guide online at blessinghealth.org/treatments/visiting-guidelines-and-restrictions.