QUINCY — Blessing Health System is hosting two dates for no-cost heart screenings for teenagers 13 to 18.
Appointments will be available between 1 and 4:30 p.m. on both June 4 and June 11 at the Blessing Health Center, 927 Broadway St., Suite 231, in Quincy.
In a statement on the event, Blessing Health System notes that undiagnosed heart issues triggered by strenuous exercise such as that associated with athletics is the leading cause of sudden deaths among student athletes. The NCAA reports that one in 40,000 student athletes may be afflicted with sudden death from a heart condition, even if no symptoms has been seen previously.
Any teenager can be at risk due to the conditions not appearing except under vigorous exercise. Parents or guardians should ask their child’s primary healthcare provider about the value of an ultrasound screening for their teenager.
These screenings are available by appointment. To schedule an appointment please visit events.blessinghealth.org and search for “cardiac.” A consent form will be required, and those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.