QUINCY — The annual breast cancer awareness walk returned to the streets of the District on Saturday morning after a giving the walking shoes a break in 2020.
“Last year, we just had people go online and buys t-shirts and things, but we still promoted it and we were still able to make a donation to the Blessing Breast Cancer Financial Assistance Program,” Joy Berhorst said. Berhorst, owner of Domestics, Etc., serves as the event organizer for the “Pink. Pass it on” walk.
“This year, we’re back up with our numbers, right about on track with where we’ve been in the past,” Berhorst said. “We’ve had a lot a sign-ups this morning, and I’m sure we’re over 200 by now.”
The annual walk raises funds to support the Blessing Breast Center program that assists cancer patients with any financial obstacles that may affect their ability to get treatment. Everything from gas cards for transportation to wigs following chemo and radiation treatment, the Financial Assistance Program uses funds to cover whatever needs a patient may have.
Speakers Saturday morning included Berhorst, Quincy mayor Mike Troup, Dawn Juette of the Blessing Breast Center, and a current cancer patient. Celebrating the 15th year of the “Pink. Pass it on.” walk, the Blessing Breast Center thanked the organizers for donations of more than $100,000 over the course of those years.
“We’re glad to we can be back out here,” Berhorst said. “With this being our 15th year, it’s great that we’ve been able be here that long.”
For more information on the walk and other efforts, please visit pinkpassiton.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.