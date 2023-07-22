QUINCY — A Quincy fundraising race has walked and run its way to a milestone.
“We’ve officially hit the $1 million mark in total dollars raised from Bridge the Gap,” Quincy Medical Group Director of Community Relations Morgan Parker said. “It’s a win for Quincy, a win for the community at large.”
QMG and YWCA Quincy representatives gathered Friday morning at Clat Adams Bicentennial Park to announce the milestone — and highlight what the event and its success mean to the community.
“This partnership, the money is huge to us,” YWCA Executive Director Ellen Reed said.
The Y’s supportive housing program benefited last year, this year and will again from the event already scheduled for Saturday, May 11, 2024.
“We respond to the needs of some of our absolutely most vulnerable people who are unhoused or have had a history of unstable housing. Those folks generally do not have a history of having access to medical care or health care,” Reed said.
“This gives us an opportunity to reach the people who have been sleeping outside, who have been couch surfing, whose lives have not stabilized and make sure they get the care they need, the health care supplies, dental work.”
Along the way, the YWCA builds what Reed calls “that critical connection” with clients to help stabilize their lives over time and meet their needs.
Meeting community needs always has been the goal of the Bridge the Gap to Health Race started in 2001 by Dr. John Scott, who sought to support the health and wellbeing of patients.
More than 900 participants this year turned out to support the YWCA program and tip the fundraising total over the million-dollar mark. The Y’s program meets people where they are in life and challenges them to meet goals such as gaining financial independence and stability, strengthening family bonds and making better decisions for the future.
“We’re excited to be able to carry on the mission of Bridge the Gap, giving back to the community and helping the folks that may be slipping through the cracks,” Parker said. “If we can officially bridge the gap in community needs, we want to do that. That’s why we’re here, and we want to continue 20 more years, 30 more years, 40 more years.
Parker credited the support of “amazing” sponsors, runners and walkers who make the event a success each year.
“It is all fun, but there’s a cause behind it. It’s more than just a race,” Parker said. “A lot of people here in Quincy have generous hearts and want to give back.”
Race organizers say building relationships with organizations like the YWCA also is key.
“That’s what really matters. They’re the ones doing the legwork. We’re just able to financially support that,” Parker said. “With the support of so many, this event serves as a powerful catalyst for change.”
