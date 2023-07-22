Bridge the Gap

YWCA Executive Director Ellen Reed, right, and Quincy Medical Group Director of Community Relations Morgan Parker blow party horns Friday morning to celebrate the Bridge the Gap to Health Race surpassing the million-dollar mark in fundraising. Proceeds from the race, launched in 2001, help meet community needs.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — A Quincy fundraising race has walked and run its way to a milestone.

“We’ve officially hit the $1 million mark in total dollars raised from Bridge the Gap,” Quincy Medical Group Director of Community Relations Morgan Parker said. “It’s a win for Quincy, a win for the community at large.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.