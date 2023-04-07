QUINCY — This year's Cancer Crush event grew once again under the guidance of the Quincy Medical Group Foundation, adding features to offer the roughly 500 people in attendance Friday night.
"It's only getting better and better with time. Every year we learn something new to help make it a smoother process," said Morgan Parker, QMG's director of community relations. "We're making it more of a draw to our community to want to come out and have a good time."
Along with the 60 tables filling the main hall at the Ambiance in Quincy, the crowd overflowed outside as supporters sampled the offerings of several food trucks set up in the parking lot, giving a choice of dinner options for the annual fundraising event.
Parker said even though last year's event was fully returned to an in-person event, this year felt more like what she would expect as a normal event.
"This year, even more so than last year, I can feel that people are more comfortable getting back out," she said. "Donations are up, from raffles to live and silent auction items, just the number of people coming out tonight, everything is up. And we're grateful for that."
The headlining event of the night was again Buzz Off Cancer, with the largest group of volunteers stepping up since QMG took over the Cancer Crush to have their heads shaved at the event, raising funds and showing support for cancer patients.
"The first year we had this all under the Foundation, we had three Buzzees," she said. "Last year we had five, so again, numbers are up there, too."
One of the "Buzzees" Friday was Leann McConnell, an QMG employee at the Pittsfield facility.
"They came to our clinic a few years ago, and that reminded me of everything that comes along with that cancer diagnosis, time off work, treatments, transportation, everything that goes with it," McConnell said. "It's the least of my worries to donate my hair to go to the fund to help those in need."
While McConnell said she was proud of the support of her community, who had raised $3,250 by early Friday evening with funds still coming in, her reason for stepping up was much more personal.
"I'm doing this for my late mother-in-law, Judy McConnell. She lost her battle with cancer in 2005," McConnell said. "When she began going through her treatment, she was about the age I am now. The first time her hair started falling out, she came to my house and sat in my kitchen and I buzzed her hair. That's why I'm doing this."
McConnell was joined by three other women and three men as registered Buzzees for the 2023 event. In a surprise to the crowd, one of the Buzzees was joined by a family member at the last moment.
Stanley Brown, Jr., one of the men who stepped up to raise funds for for the Foundation, was joined on stage by his father, Stanley Brown. The elder Brown, who is currently undergoing treatment himself, sat along side his son as they both had their heads shaved.
Final fundraising totals would take some time to count following the close of the Cancer Crush on Friday. That's because the QMG Foundation has the event set up as a mini-carnival, with games throughout the venue where guests could pay to take their chances at things like a prize wheel and "Duck, Duck, Grey Goose," with donated prizes and the proceeds all going to the Oncology Patient Assistance Fund within the Foundation.
"That's where every dollar from tonight goes," Parker said. "That's used to support any local patient with basic living experiences to relieve the financial burden that a cancer diagnosis can have."
Even though Cancer Crush is a one-night celebration to support the fund, donations can be made at any time.
"Anyone that wants to donate, that would be wonderful," McConnell said. "The fund is always open, and the need is there year-round."
Cancer Crush was started in 2014 by the family of Ted Tappe to pay tribute to his memory. The QMG Foundation took up the effort starting in 2021. Since the event started, more than $600,000 has been raised to help patients with their financial needs.
For more information or to make a donation to the program, please visit cancercrush.org.
