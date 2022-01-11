Cancer Crush event to be held April 15

QUINCY — Plans have been announced for the 2022 installment of the Quincy Medical Group Foundation’s Community Cancer Crush event.
This year’s event will take place on April 15, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the event starting at 6 p.m. The Cancer Crush event returns to the Ambiance in Quincy, and tickets are on sale now.
Since 2014, Community Cancer Crush has worked to raise funds for local patients in their fight against cancer. More than $521,000 has been raised to date and has gone to help with expenses such as transportation and housing.
Morgan Parker, director of community relations at QMG, said the goal of Cancer Crush is to help ease the financial burden for patients so they can focus on their health.
“Cancer Crush brings our community together in support of patients who have or are currently undergoing cancer treatment,” Parker said. “We want patients to know they have a community behind them.”
Returning for 2022 will be the “Buzz Off Cancer” event. Started in 2018, “Buzz Off Cancer” sees participants raising money by volunteering to shave their heads in a show of support for cancer patients. Since the event began, these “Buzzees” have brought in nearly $73,000 for the Cancer Crush program.
“This event would not be possible without the community’s support,” Parker said. “We are so grateful for the generosity of so many who join us to help our local patients in their battle against cancer.”
Along with the “Buzz Off Cancer” event, the Cancer Crush evening will feature food trucks, live music, games, and a silent auction. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit cancercrush.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.