QUINCY — Three nuns arrived in Quincy on May 19, 1866, with nothing but faith and goal of serving the city’s needy, poor and sick.

Within 18 months, work by Sister Eusebia, Sister Anna and Sister Elizabeth of the Sisters of the Poor of St. Francis led to dedicating the 50-bed, four-story St. Mary Hospital at 14th and Broadway.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.