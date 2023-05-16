QUINCY — Three nuns arrived in Quincy on May 19, 1866, with nothing but faith and goal of serving the city’s needy, poor and sick.
Within 18 months, work by Sister Eusebia, Sister Anna and Sister Elizabeth of the Sisters of the Poor of St. Francis led to dedicating the 50-bed, four-story St. Mary Hospital at 14th and Broadway.
St. Mary’s served the community until April 1, 1993, when it was purchased by Blessing Hospital and renamed Blessing Hospital at 14th Street. Three decades later, commemorating the hospital’s spirit of finding better ways to serve is the goal of a Friday celebration.
“This celebration is really not about bricks and mortar,” said Sharon Sandidge, who worked 25 years as a nurse at St. Mary’s, another 20 years at Blessing Hospital and helped to organize the event. “It’s about the people who came to this Quincy community, the people they served and those who have carried on their spirit in meeting the health care needs of the Tri-State area.”
Organizers say anyone with a St. Mary Hospital connection — employees, physicians, students from the hospital’s schools or programs, volunteers, supporters, patients or families cared for within its walls — is welcome to attend.
“Everybody has a story. We want that history to be remembered,” said Linda Berry, another celebration organizer who worked 25 years at St. Mary’s as a radiologic technologist. “It’s our way of trying to bring it to people’s attention that the hospital is still in our hearts.”
People will gather beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the St. Mary site — a now-vacant lot bordered by Broadway, Vermont, 14th and 16th Streets — with a brief ceremony and aerial photo at 5 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held Monday, May 22.
“We’re coming up on a time where a lot of people have maybe forgotten there really was another hospital here. We’re reminiscing and remembering that history,” Sandidge said. “We have the support of Blessing Health System in helping us commemorate this.”
At the end of the Civil War, the Quincy community was growing and had a need for health care. Herman C. Schaefermeyer, pastor of St. Boniface Catholic Church, sought help from the sisters to minister to the city’s sick.
“All that was really available in Quincy was small infirmaries,” Berry said.
The community embraced the nuns’ mission to establish a hospital, with their first donation of $2 coming the day after they arrived in Quincy.
“The sisters would not have been able to do what they did in terms of services let alone the building, the technology without the support of the community, the donors and the people who volunteered,” Sandidge said.
The nuns began their mission in the “Little House on the Prairie” at 20th and Vine, now College, moved to the Bishop’s House at Eighth and Vermont and then to St. Boniface School before establishing a permanent hospital site.
By 1877, a $20,000 addition expanded the hospital to 100 beds, and in 1900, after a four-story, $40,000 addition, St. Mary’s was considered “one of the very best hospitals in the West.”
Beyond serving patients and families, St. Mary’s also educated people to provide those services with schools for nursing, medical technology, radiology and respiratory therapy and met community needs with the St. Joseph Home for working girls which evolved into a hospital for the chronically ill and a nursing home.
“When those sisters stepped off of that river steamer at the public landing, they put their footprint in this community, and that footprint is still here today,” Sandidge said.
St. Mary employees still gather every six months for lunch, maintaining ties of family and friendship.
“St. Mary Hospital always left a very special place in the lives of anybody that had anything to do with it,” Berry said. “The history has to live on. We’ve got younger people that hopefully will continue to keep our lunches going and the memories going.”
