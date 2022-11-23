SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A Sangamon County judge has dismissed an appeal by the Blessing Health System to prevent Quincy Medical Group from establishing a hospital in Quincy.
Judge Adam Giganti dismissed the appeal in an order filed Nov. 16.
“We are grateful for the court’s decision; it allows Quincy Medical Group to move forward to create real change in health and care in the tri-states,” said QMG CEO Carol Brockmiller. “Our physicians and family of employees have remained steadfastly committed to the QMG Hospital and all that it can bring to our local patients, including choice and affordability. We have been bolstered by the gracious support of our community and the unwavering commitment of our physicians to who matters most — our patients.”
On April 26, the Health Facilities and Services Review Board, approved QMG's application for a 28-bed hospital with 25 medical surgical beds, three obstetric beds, three operating rooms, one procedure room, a post-anesthesia care unit, laboratory, pharmacy and imaging department. The decision came roughly a year after the state board denied the request over concerns of a possible duplication of services.
“Throughout our pursuit to transform healthcare for this community, our team of stellar physicians has stayed the course to ensure patients have access to affordable, quality healthcare," Dr. Todd Petty, QMG surgeon and Board Chairman. "We are incredibly grateful for the support of our community and our patients as we take this step forward and make QMG Hospital a reality.”
Blessing on May 31 filed the complaint for administrative review arguing the state board's decision on the QMG proposal relied on factors the Legislature did not intend for the board to consider and failed to consistently apply its regulations as required by law.
"We are disappointed with the decision of the court to dismiss our request for review," said Maureen Kahn, CEO of the Blessing Health System, in a statement. "We continue to believe that a second hospital in Quincy is an unnecessary duplication of services and are examining our options for reconsideration or appeal.”
Blessing argued that the state board ignored its legally designated mission to ensure sustainable, equitable and inclusive health care for all residents by approving the QMG proposal without adequate consideration of the negative effects it would have on the majority of patients receiving care from Blessing.
It also argued that the new hospital would lead to the loss of federal “sole community hospital” status, which provides support that allows Blessing to deliver equitable and inclusive health care by subsidizing Medicare, Medicaid and charity care.
