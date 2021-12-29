QUINCY — Surging COVID-19 cases are once again making headlines across the country and around the world. Here in Adams County, the numbers also are climbing, but have remained manageable, according to medical professionals.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, in the week leading up to Christmas, Adams County saw just over 4,900 COVID-19 tests conducted. The positive returns were just under 10% of those tested.
“Outpatient numbers have been coming down each week since the last part of November,” said Dr. Mary Barthel, chief quality and safety officer for Blessing Health System. “We do expect that to level off or go up a little following the Christmas weekend.”
Barthel said inpatient COVID admissions have increased slightly, but continue to fluctuate. The IDPH data shows that just over 11% of intensive care unit beds were available in Adams County in the week before Christmas. Barthel added that there have been a few more people admitted for ICU care over the last week than had previously been seen by Blessing.
Barthel said that, while the interest in vaccinations has remained flat, demand for testing has gone up in recent weeks. IDPH shows that Adams County remains at 48.8% fully vaccinated of the county’s 65,691 residents, short of the 64.2% fully vaccinated in Illinois or the national measure of 61.8% nationally.
“Prevention is still about vaccination,” Barthel said, “including boosters. Wear masks at indoor public spaces, avoid large crowds, and stay home if you’re sick.”
Barthel said that residents should avoid the emergency room for mild illnesses. Using primary care offices, walk-in clinics, and other facilities will help reduce to burden on ER staffs and reduce wait times for medical emergency treatments.
