EDINA, Mo. — Edina Medical Services announced in a statement that they have completed a rigorous survey to become a certified rural health clinic.
In 2020, Edina Medical Services opened as a partnership between Blessing Health Services in Quincy, Ill., and Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. The purpose of the Rural Health Clinic program is to increase access to primary care services in rural communities.
To become a certified rural health clinic, the Edina Medical Services team had to complete a lengthy and detailed survey to make sure they are compliant with state regulations.
"The survey itself has 30 pages worth of questions, so there are a lot of opportunities to get marked with a deficiency," said Lori Nelson, clinics manager for Scotland County Hospital. "When the surveyor left she told us we didn’t have any. We’re waiting to see it in writing, but it looks really positive."
Tabitha Rohr is a family nurse practitioner and lead clinician at the Edina clinic, working closely with the clinic's medical director, Dr. Jeff Davis. Rohr said the clinic's staff was nervous but ready for the state's surveyor.
"We had everything she needed to review on hand and she was able to get through it all in one day," Rohr said. "Everyone did a great job."
The included a top-to-bottom walk through of the facility, looking at everything from ceiling tiles to supply storage.
"She opened all drawers to make sure we were storing things appropriately," Nelson said. "She checked drug and supply packages for expiration dates and proper labeling, checked our emergency exit plan, questioned our nursing staff on their knowledge on different topics and scoured through our policy and procedure manuals."
Davis said the survey is only the start of the efforts Edina Medical Services is putting into helping the community.
"Passing our first state survey for certification as a rural health clinic has been our goal from day one," Davis said. "But we set the bar pretty high for ourselves and see the regulatory standards as the minimum. We aim to go way above and reach for excellence in all that we do because this community deserves that.”