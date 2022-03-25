QUINCY — Beginning in April and running through June, Dr. Schuyler Metlis will host free skin cancer screenings through the Northeast Missouri region.
Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States, with diagnoses of various forms of skin cancer outpacing all other cancers combined over the last few decades. Nearly five million people are treated for skin cancer each year in the U.S.
“Finding a skin cancer early is the best way to make sure it can be treated with success and with the smallest or least conspicuous scars,” Metlis said.
Risk factors for developing skin cancer include a lighter natural skin color, reddish hair, a family history of skin cancer, history of indoor tanning or sunburns, and skin that burns, freckles, or reddens easily.
“If you have any of these risk factors, you should see a doctor for a skin cancer screening at least once a year,” Metlis said.
No-cost cancer screenings will be held at the following time and dates:
•Hannibal: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. on April 12 or May 18. Call 573-629-3500 to schedule
•Shelbina: 9:30 — 11 a.m. on May 4. Call 573-588-4131 to schedule
•Monroe City: 1:30 — 3 p.m. on May 4. Call 573-735-2506 to schedule
•Louisiana: 9:30 — 11 a.m. on May 25. Call 573-754-5555 to schedule
•Bowling Green: 1:30 — 3:00 p.m. on May 25. Call 573-324-2241 to schedule
•Canton: 9:30 — 11:30 a.m. on June 15. Call 573-288-5360 to schedule
Through these screenings, Dr. Metlis has helped many community members detect and successfully remove cancerous and pre-cancerous spots. For more information, please visit hannibalregional.org.
