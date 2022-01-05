QUINCY — After a few mild days to recover from the first winter storm of the season, the region will see frigid weather heading into the weekend.
“We’re looking at exceptionally cold temperatures on Thursday and Friday,” said Brian Inman, chief meteorologist at The Herald-Whig’s newsgathering partner WGEM. “It will be a struggle to get into the double-digits on Thursday.”
Inman said wind chill won’t be as much of a concern overnight Thursday into Friday morning, but throughout the day Thursday, the wind chill is currently forecast to be around minus 10.
“It’s not quite to the point of issuing a wind chill advisory,” he said, “but that’s enough that it could be dangerous for someone exposed to it for too long.”
Dr. Christopher Solaro, chief of medicine for Blessing Health System, said the biggest danger for people when it comes to cold weather is not planning for any exposure.
“This is especially true when the weather changes significantly from day to day,” Solaro said. “It’s important to avoid cold exposure if possible, but if not, dressing in layers with fabrics that insulate well and stay dry. Wearing a warm hat, scarf and gloves or mittens and limiting time in the cold are also important.”
Quincy Medical Group Internal medicine provider Dr. Imran Shaikh said there are several conditions that could result from inadequate planning for cold weather.
“Hypothermia, where the body uses up stored energy and can no longer produce heat is a risk,” he said. “Frostbite is caused by freezing which often affects the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers, and toes. Prolonged exposure to wet and cold conditions” can cause trench foot, he added.
“Minor injuries due to cold, e.g. ‘frostnip,’ are non-freezing damage typically to the nose, hands, ears and feet,” Solaro said. “Skin appears typically pale or mottled and may feel numb and mildly painful. Treatment is removing any cold or wet clothing, removing any constrictive jewelry, and re-warming the affected area in a warm water bath (around 100 degrees Fahrenheit), ideally in a whirlpool with a constant temperature. Re-warmed skin will appear red, warm and may even swell.
“Frostbite is a more severe injury where tissue actually freezes and appears cold, waxy, completely numb and doesn’t blanch with pressure,” he added. “Rewarming is done as above, but will cause significant pain. I would encourage medical treatment for anyone with frostbite.”
Different members of the community may be at higher risk for injuries due to cold weather exposure. Solaro said those who lack adequate heat or shelter and some elderly residents, whose bodies don’t regulate temperatures as well due to age and possibly medications, are also vulnerable.
Shaikh added that babies sleeping in cold rooms, workers in cold environments, and those who are outside for long periods of time such as hikers and hunters can also be at risk.
For those who may need to get out of a cold environment for a time, the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center and emergency shelter will be opening as warming centers. The Kroc Center will be open 5 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The John Gardner Stenson Shelter is open 24-hours on Saturday and Sunday.
Along with indication of frostbite noted by Solaro, Shaikh said people that think they may be suffering hypothermia or with a temperature of 95 degrees should seek medical attention immediately.
