QUINCY — A baby born Sunday, New Year’s Day, was the first of 2023 at Blessing Hospital.
Blessing released no other patient information in compliance with privacy and confidentiality regulations.
Sixteen area retailers and organizations provided gifts for the first baby of 2023 born at Blessed Beginnings, the birth center of Blessing Hospital, and the baby’s parents.
Retailers and organizations providing gifts this year were Bailey’s Coffeehouse and Fudge Shop, Blessed Beginnings, Blessing Volunteers in Partnership/Tea Room, County Market 24th and Spring, Denman Medical, Expressions by Christine, Hy-Vee, LaGondola, M.J. Burton, Quincy Public Library Secondhand Prose Bookstore, Quincy Town Center, Sturhahn Jewelers, Tangerine Bowl, TCBY, Wellman Florist and Zoup.
