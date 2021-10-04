Governor's office, IDPH to be added to vaccine mandate lawsuit

QUINCY — The Illinois Governor's Office and the Illinois Department of Public Health will be added to the case filed against Quincy Medical Group and the Blessing Health System over COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Court records show Judge Tad Brenner issued the order Monday giving the plaintiffs 14 days to file amended pleadings that would include the two offices.
Brenner issued a temporary restraining order last week against Blessing Corporate Services and Quincy Medical Group from enforcing a COVID vaccination requirement or weekly testing.
A hearing set for Wednesday was canceled. A case management conference was set for Oct. 26. The temporary restraining order continues until then.
The 11 nurses filed suit last week against the two health care providers arguing that state law did not allow for employees to be forced to be vaccinated not tested for COVID-19.
According to the filing, employees were notified in September they would be required to become vaccinated for COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing. It added that this policy was being compelled upon the employees by an executive order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Both attorneys for QMG and Blessing argued that suit should have been filed against Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health and not the providers who must enforce it.