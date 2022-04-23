Heart recipient’s focus: Make my donor proud

QUINCY — To understand the magnitude of organ donation, and to see the effect that it has had on one person’s life, one needs to spend five minutes with Blessing cardiovascular nurse Shelby Kite.
It was shortly after her 19th birthday when Kite was diagnosed with leukemia. Months of chemotherapy led to remission but the adverse effects of the treatment resulted in a condition known as chemotherapy induced cardiomyopathy.
The first of her three-open heart surgeries improved her heart’s ability to pump blood to the rest of her body but it unfortunately failed a few years later, leading to hospitalization — and the need for a heart transplant.
She was offered a heart on Dec. 10, 2018, and one day later — after 73 days on the waiting list she received a new, life-saving heart transplant.
Kite, 26, shared her inspiring story with a gathering of friends, co-workers, and supporters near the Blessing Hospital main entrance on a partly sunny, breezy Friday afternoon, as a way to celebrate national Organ and Tissue Donor Week. After opening remarks by Blessing Health Systems President and CEO Maureen Kahn, and a blessing of the Gift of Hope flag by Chaplain Tracy Armstrong, it was Kite’s turn to revisit her very personal story of survival.
“I was able to get my life back,” she said. “I was able to swim again, something I hadn’t done in years. “The gift of life allowed me to finish nursing school and begin my career as a cardiovascular nurse here at Blessing, caring for patients in the community.
“Essentially, I was given a heart to help others.”
Kite’s unit at Blessing works with patients who have had open-heart surgeries.
“I’m able to connect with them because I’ve had three open-heart surgeries,” she said. “I have the pleasure of being both a nurse, and having had a transplant.
“I have helped care for those who have decided to donate their organs, and talk to the family members. It’s great to be able to show the positive effects of the transplant.”
Terri Cagle, donation liaison for the Gift of Hope network, said the flag-raising ceremony “is a simple, yet powerful way to honor those selfless donors and their families and reflect on the hope offered during tragedy and loss. It represents a lasting legacy for those who have given the ultimate gift to give someone else a new chance at life, and for those who have received that chance through donation.”
Illinois-based Gift of Hope, one of the 57 designated organ procurement organizations that make up the nation’s donation system, works with 180 hospitals and serves more than 12 million people.
Cagle estimates there are 30 heart transplants per year in Illinois. Kidneys, she said, are most in demand.
No one ever thinks they’re going to be listed on the transplant list,” Cagle said, “but every person that is listed, every nine minutes, their life changes drastically.”
During her presentation at the podium, Kite’s expression of gratitude for her donor family’s decision could not have been more genuine.
“This heart gives me purpose,” she said. “That is difficult to put to words or to truly comprehend. I am the best version of myself, for my donor. I want to contribute and care for others.
“I am thankful for every additional day that has been added to my life. In other words, I want to make my donor proud.”
