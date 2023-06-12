PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Illini Community Hospital has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in mammography after a review by the American College of Radiology.
Mammography is a specific type of imaging test that uses a low-dose X-ray system to examine breasts. A mammography exam, called a mammogram, is used to aid in the early detection and diagnosis of breast diseases in women.
The ACR accreditation program represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed. The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.
The ACR is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and advancing the practice, science and professions of radiological care.
Women should determine how often they need a mammogram in consultation with their primary healthcare provider. In general, the American Cancer Society recommends the following screening schedule for women at average risk for breast cancer:
• Women between 40 and 44 have the option to start screening with a mammogram every year.
• Women 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year.
• Women 55 and older can switch to a mammogram every other year, or they can choose to continue yearly mammograms.
Screening should continue as long as a woman is in good health and is expected to live at least 10 more years.
For screening purposes, a woman is considered to be at average risk if she doesn’t have a personal history or strong family history of breast cancer, or a genetic mutation known to increase risk of breast cancer (such as in a BRCA gene), and has not had chest radiation therapy before the age of 30.
The American Cancer Society recommends that women who are at high risk for breast cancer, based on certain factors, should get a breast MRI and a mammogram every year, typically starting at age 30.
