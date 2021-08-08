PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Illini Community Hospital has been awarded $115,000 federal funding in order to expand telemedicine services.
Illinois Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth secured the funds for the hospital as part of the federal appropriations for Agricultural, Rural Development, and the Food and Drug Administration.
The funds will be used to add three telemedicine systems to link patients receiving care on the Illini Community Hospital campus with specialists in Quincy and other communities. The systems will feature medical equipment such as stethoscopes and devices to exam patients’ eyes and ears.
Funds will also be used for the purchase of iPads, Wi-Fi hotspots, and additional remote monitoring equipment used to keep track of patient progress following discharge from the hospital. These systems are used with patients that have conditions placing them at higher risk for readmission or emergency room visits.
Kathy Hull, administrator for ICH, said transportation is a large hurdle to healthcare access for rural patients served by the hospital.
“Telemedicine is one way we can bring the specialists to rural residents economically and effectively, and to help them better manage their health in their homes.” Hull said.
Hull said that connectivity is also a challenge that the hospital hopes to overcome with the use of this money.
“Sometimes there is no cell service, let alone internet service available, making the use of the latest technology to monitor patients’ health from their homes impossible,” she said. “This project makes that possible now.”
Over the last several weeks, Blessing Health System facilities have secured federal funding totaling more than $950,000 for patient-care initiatives. In addition to the Illini Community Hospital initiative, the total includes more than $445,000 to expand telemedicine services for patients served by Blessing in other area communities and regions, and just under $400,000 to address issues of vaccine confidence in rural areas served by Blessing.