PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Illini Community Hospital broke ground Friday for the $1.6 million Illini Express Clinic. 

Currently known as the Illini Xpress Walk-In Clinic, it will move from 101 E. Washington, on the square in Pittsfield, to the new facility and have the new name Illini Express Clinic. It will be on the northeast corner of the campus where the Annex building once stood.

