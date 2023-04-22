PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Illini Community Hospital broke ground Friday for the $1.6 million Illini Express Clinic.
Currently known as the Illini Xpress Walk-In Clinic, it will move from 101 E. Washington, on the square in Pittsfield, to the new facility and have the new name Illini Express Clinic. It will be on the northeast corner of the campus where the Annex building once stood.
In addition to traditional clinic space, Illini Express Clinic will feature one drive-thru bay that will allow people seeking selected screenings or care to not have to get out of their vehicles.
“Illini is committed to quality care and convenient access for patients. This project features both,” said Holly Jones, administrator for Illini Community Hospital. “Blessing Hospital has been using the drive-thru concept since 2020 when the COVID pandemic began. Patients loved the convenience of the service then and still do today. Blessing’s Express Clinic experienced more than 21,400 visits last year. We expect residents of Illini region will respond favorably to this type of access for their non-life threatening healthcare needs as well.”
Unlike the current facility, the new building will be designed specifically for health care delivery, and relocating it to the hospital campus will allow staff to more quickly and efficiently respond during times of high demand for care to assist clinic caregivers.
The Illini Xpress Walk-In Clinic recorded 5,421 patient visits during 2022. It opened in August 2015 as a result of an opportunity identified in the Community Health Needs Assessment for a new care option in Pike County for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries.
Funding for the Illini Express Clinic project comes from an $891,500 United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant and $730,000 from Blessing Health.
The project is expected to be completed by December 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.