QUINCY — Masks will be required beginning Monday for all patients and visitors to any Blessing Health clinic or hospital as respiratory illness levels rise across the region.

“Over the past week, the level of community transmission of COVID-19 in most communities served by Blessing Health reached the level of ‘high’ as reported by the Centers for Disease Control,” said Dr. Mary Frances Barthel, chief quality and safety officer for Blessing Health. “When a community is in high level of transmission of COVID-19, federal guidelines state that universal masking in all health care settings is recommended.”

