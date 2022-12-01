QUINCY — Masks will be required beginning Monday for all patients and visitors to any Blessing Health clinic or hospital as respiratory illness levels rise across the region.
“Over the past week, the level of community transmission of COVID-19 in most communities served by Blessing Health reached the level of ‘high’ as reported by the Centers for Disease Control,” said Dr. Mary Frances Barthel, chief quality and safety officer for Blessing Health. “When a community is in high level of transmission of COVID-19, federal guidelines state that universal masking in all health care settings is recommended.”
Masks are available at all public entrances to Blessing Health clinics and hospitals.
“Blessing has experienced a sharp increase in sick visits to the Express Clinic, increased positivity rate of testing, increase in hospitalized patients and outbreaks among staff,” Barthel said.
Barthel recommends everyone eligible get a flu shot and stay up-to-date on COVID boosters.
Testing for respiratory illnesses and flu vaccines is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends at the drive-through Blessing Express Clinic at 34th and Broadway in Quincy. COVID boosters are available on select days and times by appointment only by calling 217-214-9626.
Primary care providers and many area health departments also offer the vaccines.
Inpatient COVID cases at Blessing Hospital since Thanksgiving have increased to an average census of 15, with inpatient influenza admissions totaling seven including two in intensive care.
The COVID positivity rate for Adams and Pike counties stands at 10.23%, with new cases per 100,000 population at 181 at last report.
