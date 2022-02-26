QUINCY — Though the COVID-19 pandemic that has gripped the world for more than two years hasn’t ended, signs are pointing to the severity lessening.
On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines reflecting the decrease, and Illinois’s state-wide indoor mask mandate is slated to end on Monday.
Local medical providers say that the trends for the disease have been trending in a positive direction in the area for the last several weeks.
Dr. Mary Barthel, chief quality and safety officer for Blessing Health System, said the decrease started showing in the number of outpatient cases coming in and is now being reflected in the COVID admissions, as well.
“A few weeks ago, we had 30 or 40 admissions for COVID,” Barthel said. “As of (Thursday), we have 18 in house.”
Barthel said the testing results at the peak of the recent omicron-variant surge were around 40% positive for patients presenting with respiratory illnesses. Now that number is around 10%, with another 10% of those patients with symptoms being diagnosed with influenza.
At Hannibal Regional Hospital, chief medical officer and pulmonologist Dr. Pranav Parikh said that for the last week and a half the facilities inpatient admissions for COVID-related patients has been in single digits.
“We have three in the hospital now,” Parikh said on Friday, “with none on ventilators.”
Parikh said those still at high risk are area residents that are unvaccinated and who have other comorbidities that can still lead to serious illness.
Dr. Thomas Miller, a physician and professor at the SIU Center for Family Medicine in Quincy, said they’ve seen a decline in the number of patients with respiratory symptoms.
“With the last wave subsiding a bit, we’ve seen our regular patients start returning for regular appointments again,” he said.
Miller said that’s it’s still important to avoid going out if you’re showing symptoms or not feeling well, especially for larger gatherings or if there are underlying health issues that could lead to more severe illness.
“We need everyone to keep doing their part,” Miller said.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Adams County had a positivity rate of 6.6% from 4,371 tests conducted in the week of Feb. 6-12. As of Wednesday, the county had 175 active cases. Two deaths last week have brought the county up to 228 total deaths due to COVID.
Parikh said that as a strong supporter of the vaccination efforts, he would prefer to see the numbers of patients getting the shots be a little higher.
“But we’re still getting the calls, people scheduling appointments for vaccinations and the boosters,” he said.
Barthel said that anyone suffering from respiratory issues should be tested to ensure they know what precautions to take.
“It may be more important now,” she said. “They should get tested to see if it’s COVID or influenza.”
Parikh echoed that sentiment, saying that people should take advantage of the resources that are available.
“If you’re feeling sick, get tested to keep from spreading to others that may have health issues,” he said. “The free home test kits offered by the government, everyone should get those to use for themselves, to protect themselves and family and friends.”
“I know it’s been a long road,” Miller said. “We’re cautiously optimistic that we’re on the right track.”
