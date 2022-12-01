CARTHAGE, Ill. — Memorial Hospital’s Stork Stopp closed Thursday, with labor and delivery birthing services transitioning to Blessing Hospital unless the patient chooses to deliver elsewhere.

Dr. Christopher Jones will continue taking obstetric patients, and he is credentialed and has privileges at Blessing to deliver in its labor and delivery unit, Blessed Beginnings.

