CARTHAGE, Ill. — Memorial Hospital’s Stork Stopp closed Thursday, with labor and delivery birthing services transitioning to Blessing Hospital unless the patient chooses to deliver elsewhere.
Dr. Christopher Jones will continue taking obstetric patients, and he is credentialed and has privileges at Blessing to deliver in its labor and delivery unit, Blessed Beginnings.
Jones and Lila Brooks Fritz, a certified nurse-midwife, will continue to provide prenatal, post-partum and women’s health services, with Dr. Nileshawa Senthe continuing to offer comprehensive pediatric services.
Memorial, citing a nationwide nursing shortage, announced plans in September to discontinue its labor and delivery birthing services.
The Stork Stopp requires labor and delivery trained nurses to be in-house, around the clock, even if there are no obstetric patients. Due to the difficulty recruiting nursing staff and the dependence on contracted agency nurses, Memorial decided to discontinue the service.
Employees affected by the closure were offered the opportunity to apply to transfer to other positions within the organization.
“The decision to close the inpatient OB services was difficult and emotional,” Memorial Hospital CEO Ada Bair said in September. “Our amazing team of women’s health providers, and pediatric providers will continue all other services in the outpatient setting. We look forward to caring for women and children of this region.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.