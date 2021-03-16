CARTHAGE, Ill. — Memorial Hospital in Carthage is now offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments to residents of the area that fall into the state’s 1A or 1B groupings.
While deliveries of vaccine supplies are determined by the state, Memorial Hospital is scheduling appointments for interested individuals that meet the Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines for eligibility. For those who are interested and eligible, go to mhtlc.org and click the button that says “Sign Up for the COVID-19 vaccine.” Once the information is completed and submitted, a member of Memorial’s staff will contact the resident at the provided number.
For anyone that’s uncertain if they meet the eligibility, IDPH has detailed information available at coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/. At this time, the appointments are open to any Illinois resident that meets the state’s guidelines.
In announcing this new vaccination offering, Memorial Hospital advises that adding your name to the list is not a guarantee of if or when vaccines will become available.
The Memorial Hospital release also included a reminder that communities should continue to take precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks and social distancing. For anyone that believes they may have been exposed to the virus or is showing any related symptoms, the hospital urges those individuals to contact 2117-357-0617 for the Memorial Hospital COVID-19 hotline.