CARTHAGE, Ill. — Memorial Hospital will offer a “Walk with the Dietitian” Wednesday afternoon on the hospital campus in Carthage.
All ages, and all physical abilities, are welcome to the free events, which will be held the second Tuesday and fourth Wednesday of the month from 12:10 p.m. to approximately 1 p.m.
Memorial Hospital registered dietitian Kara Andrew will meet participants under the pavilion next to the lake for a 10-minute educational session on a nutrition/lifestyle medicine topic followed by walking around the lake.
The events will be informal, with participants able to ask questions and leave the walk at any time.
