Mount Sterling clinic celebrates grand opening

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — The Blessing Health System hosted the grand opening of the Blessing Mount Sterling Clinic last week.
In addition to family medicine, acute and preventative care in person or by telemedicine, the clinic at 521 E. Main, will also offer X-ray, EKG testing and workers' compensation cases.
Care will be delivered by Mount Sterling resident and Family Nurse Practitioner Dawn Koch under the direction of Medical Director Dr. Terin Blanchard.
“Growing up in a rural community, and now raising my family in the town in which I was born, I know that it is extremely important to have access to high quality healthcare without traveling long distances,” Koch said. “Rural areas deserve great healthcare, including preventative health measures. I am dedicated to building a strong trustworthy practice for the residents of Mount Sterling and surrounding communities.”
“I dedicated a total of 17 years to providing high quality medical care to our service members and their families at home and abroad,” Blanchard said. “I’m excited about playing a role in providing that same level of care to the residents of the communities that will be served by the Blessing Mount Sterling Clinic.”
The new clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
