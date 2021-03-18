QUINCY — A new life-support system is up and running at Blessing Hospital, with the goal being keeping patients in need of critical care closer to home.
The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation system, or ECMO (pronounced “eck-mo”) is an advanced mechanical life support system that takes the blood from a body, oxygenates it while removing carbon dioxide, then returns it to the body.
Shanna Winter is a critical care nurse educator with Blessing and a part of the ECMO team.
“This device can really act as the heart or the lungs, or both, outside of the body,” she said. “This differs from ventilators. Ventilators are a type of life support that helps the lungs. This is actually taking the place of the lungs or heart.”
The ECMO system uses different modes to serve different purposes, including heart attack, respiratory failure or trauma to the lungs.
“The therapy itself has been around for decades,” Rick Rettke said. Rettke is the critical care manager and has worked with ECMO in a previous position he held in Peoria. “For lung support, that would typically be the flu, a bad sepsis process or even COVID. Any kind of respiratory failure.”
Though ECMO has been used in larger areas for some time, that doesn’t mean it’s an outdated option just because it’s come to a smaller community now.
“This is the same device, the same guidelines, the same training that you’ll find at large university or metropolitan hospitals,” Winter said.
Getting staff tried to use the new system has been one part of the two-year process to bring ECMO to Quincy.
“This isn’t like any doctor or nurse can say ‘let’s hook this up and turn it on,’ ” Winter said.
“This requires very special training. We have a select number of people that have been trained. This is full-on life support.”
“This is the pause button, if you will,” Rettke said. “This is advanced life support, to keep the patient alive while we try to do other interventions to fix the underlying cause. This device itself doesn’t fix anything. It buys us time.”
Patients that need the use of the ECMO system are not those with general respiratory issues that can be caused by illness or chronic conditions. Patients in need of this support are those likely to be found in critical care units, such as the intensive care unit.
“This is something that can be long term for a patient that needs it,” Winter said. “It can be run for a few days, a few weeks, or even a few months if it’s needed. This is for patients that are going to need critical and specialty care the whole time anyway.”
While the process to add ECMO to Blessing’s array of services has been underway for around two years, the appearance of COVID-19 brought the issue even more front and center.
“We never thought we would see something like COVID,” Rettke said. “It needs to be handled completely different. But it’s not the last thing, it’s just the current thing, and there will be something else later that we’ll have to be agile to handle. This is just another tool in the toolbelt. If the patient’s sick enough, now we can offer it here.”
“We’ve been working on this for some time,” Winter added, “but dealing with a world-wide pandemic, we’ve learned a lot from COVID, not only as a hospital, but as a healthcare system overall. We need to be able to provide the highest level of care.”
An emphasis for having the ECMO system available at Blessing is the ability to keep patients here locally. Both Rettke and Winter said, aside from the medical risks inherent in transporting patients, it’s more peace of mind for both patients and their families to know they’re close to home.