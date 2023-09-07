QMG wall

As Kathy Wiemelt looks on, Sue Hill points to a name on the new Quincy Medical Group tribute wall during a Thursday open house. The walls recognize employees who have dedicated 15 or more years to the mission of QMG since its founding in 1937.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Believing that a health care organization is nothing without its employees, Carol Brockmiller set out to honor the people of Quincy Medical Group.

New tribute walls in the sky bridge connecting the 1025 and 1101 Maine locations recognize the 585 employees who have dedicated 15 or more years to the mission of QMG since its founding in 1937.

