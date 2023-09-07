QUINCY — Believing that a health care organization is nothing without its employees, Carol Brockmiller set out to honor the people of Quincy Medical Group.
New tribute walls in the sky bridge connecting the 1025 and 1101 Maine locations recognize the 585 employees who have dedicated 15 or more years to the mission of QMG since its founding in 1937.
QMG invited employees and family members of late employees to a Thursday open house to celebrate their contribution and view the tribute walls.
“I’ve been here a while and know how many employees are loyal and committed, how many physicians have passed through these doors. I thought it was worth celebrating,” said Brockmiller, QMG’s chief executive officer, who found inspiration in a similar effort done by a Wisconsin vendor and found her own name on the wall.
“There is something powerful about seeing your own name on there,” she said. “Reading how many there are, recognizing names and having fond memories, thinking about the collective years of service. It’s pretty powerful to be among those on the wall.”
Rose Lugering, who works in the plastic surgery department, studied the wall looking for her own name.
“It’s nice they’re honoring employees,” she said.
“I’m honored to be included and to be remembered after you’ve left is special,” said Sandy Peters, who retired after 15 years as a customer service representative and payment poster in the business office.
Kathy Wiemelt and Sue Hill studied the wall, finding their own names and the names of friends.
“It’s very impressive to honor the employees who have had the longevity, the dedication and the commitment to QMG,” Wiemelt said.
Among those recognized on the wall is Dr. Tim Jacobs, who retired in 2022 after 27 years as a physician and 29 years with the organization.
“It leaves a nice legacy,” Jacobs said. “We have had so many good loyal employees.”
Jacobs’ own legacy with QMG starts in the 1960s as a patient. In the 1970s, he worked as a delivery boy and gofer for the Quincy Clinic dispensary at 14th and Maine, then as a pharmaceutical representative calling on all the doctors in the 1980s.
“In the ‘90s, I just gave up and joined them,” Jacobs said.
A job with Roche Labs introduced Jacobs to several osteopathic physicians in Northeast Missouri, who became friends and urged him to go to medical school. After a residency in Quincy and an Air Force commitment, Jacobs joined QMG.
“They needed help in the walk-in clinic. I started there, thinking I’d be there a year or two, then develop my own practice, but I enjoyed that type of work,” Jacobs said. “Not everybody can be in a clinic where you never know what will walk in the door.”
The hundreds of names include employees who served at the Quincy Clinic, Physicians and Surgeons, QP&S Clinic and QMG. Tracking down the names took time, and help from long-time employees like Lorrie Craig, and review of old Rolodex card files.
The installation, designed with plenty of room for additional names, serves as a lasting tribute to all those who share and have shared their expertise, time and passion with QMG and its patients — and an inspiration to new employees welcomed into the QMG family
“Every year more names will be added to the wall,” Brockmiller said. “I expect we will need a third location as it continues to grow, and it would be my hope and dream to see it perpetuated into the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.