QUINCY — Beginning Tuesday, visitors and vendors at Blessing Hospital will begin using an automated registration process to help the hospital increase safety by allowing officials to know how many people are in the building at any given time.
Visitors will use the system if they are coming to see an inpatient or if they are accompanying a friend or loved one for hospital-based outpatient care, including the emergency department, for X-ray, during cancer treatments, or any other hospital-based medical procedure.
Blessing's security manager David Parchim said that even though the hospital is able to determine what staff and patients are in the facility, they have not had a way to account for guests and vendors.
“Even though we have an overhead public address system that is used to notify those in the building in the event of an emergency, the information provided by the new visitor and vendor registration will enhance the safety for all when they are in Blessing Hospital,” Parchim said.
Visitors will be able to pre-register on the Blessing website. After answering a few questions, including the date and time of their visit and destination in the hospital, the visitor will receive a QR code on their phone that they will scan at select hospital entrances where registration kiosks will be located. The QR code will generate a paper name tag with the visitor’s photo, name, date, destination and that QR code printed on it. No visitor or vendor will be allowed in the hospital without wearing the name tag generated by the registration system.
Advance registration is not required. Upon entering the hospital, guests can register at one of the registration kiosks. For efficiency, four kiosks will be in Blessing Hospital’s main lobby entrance at 11th and Spring streets; one will be at the Moorman Pavilion entrance, also known as the North Entrance at 11th and Oak streets; and one will be at the Emergency Center entrance.
Visitors will need to show a driver’s license or state-issued identification card at check-in for verification purposes. Upon leaving, the visitor must scan the QR code on their name tag at a kiosk to be removed from the system, and then discard the name tag — which is good for one day only. Guests and those accompanying others to hospital-based appointments must register each time they come to the hospital. Information is not stored in the registration system.
Two kiosks will be placed inside the Human Resources entrance off 10th Street for vendor use only. Vendors who have been using the hospital’s RepTrax system will need to continue using it in addition to the new registration process. Vendors will need to wear the paper name tag issued as part of the new registration process.
Blessing Health System piloted the registration process at Illini Hospital in Pittsfield for several months earlier this year with great success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.