KEOKUK, Iowa — As announced by Blessing Health System earlier this month, patient care at Blessing Health Keokuk hospital will end at 7 a.m. on Friday. The facility will close effective Saturday.
Keokuk area residents that need emergency care after 7 a.m. on Friday should contact 911 so transport can be arranged with Lee County EMS to the nearest emergency department to meet their needs. Emergency care is available in Fort Madison and Burlington in Iowa or Carthage and Quincy in Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.