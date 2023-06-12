PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Local organizations including Illini Community Hospital, Eastside Nursing Home, Pittsfield Fire and Police departments, Pike County EMS and Emergency Management Agenc, and Air Evac will conduct a full-scale community disaster response exercise on Tuesday evening.

“The scenario will be a severe weather event, a tornado warning for Pittsfield,” said Melissa Helkey, emergency preparedness coordinator at Illini Community Hospital. “The drill will test response to a tornado strike at the Eastside Nursing Home. It will require home staff to safely evacuate their residents from the building, with triage and treatment from on-scene emergency medical personnel.

