PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Local organizations including Illini Community Hospital, Eastside Nursing Home, Pittsfield Fire and Police departments, Pike County EMS and Emergency Management Agenc, and Air Evac will conduct a full-scale community disaster response exercise on Tuesday evening.
“The scenario will be a severe weather event, a tornado warning for Pittsfield,” said Melissa Helkey, emergency preparedness coordinator at Illini Community Hospital. “The drill will test response to a tornado strike at the Eastside Nursing Home. It will require home staff to safely evacuate their residents from the building, with triage and treatment from on-scene emergency medical personnel.
“We will then use volunteers for the next portion of the drill, to practice our skills in transporting the seriously injured from a disaster scene to the Illini Community Hospital Emergency Room for assessment and treatment,” she concluded.
“This annual community-wide exercise helps all agencies involved identify opportunities for improvement in their emergency response preparedness to, in the end, protect the residents we all serve to the highest degree,” said Holly Jones, administrator at Illini Community Hospital. “We thank our community health partners for taking part in this exercise and for all that they do each day to protect the well-being of our friends and neighbors in our communities.”
