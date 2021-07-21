Staff Report
Blessing Hospital is inviting the public to come and see the recently completed renovations to the Blessing Cancer Center July 21 from 4 to 6 p.m.
“We recently renovated the medical oncology area of the Cancer Center,” said Maureen Kahn, president and chief executive officer of Blessing Health System and Blessing Hospital. “We have also added several cancer specialists to the team, and secured prestigious national reaccreditations from the American College of Radiation Oncology and the American College of Surgeon’s Commission on Cancer.”
Tours will be conducted through the medical oncology, radiation oncology and two infusion centers. Physicians and staff will also be on hand to answer questions.
Parking is encouraged in the hospital’s 11th Street parking lot with the 11th street entrance being preferred.
All those attending are required to wear a mask.