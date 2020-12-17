CARTHAGE, Ill. — Quincy Medical Group and Memorial Hospital are partnering to provide cardiology care in Carthage. QMG Cardiologists Wissam Derian and Adam Rafi will begin seeing patients this month at the Memorial Medical Building at 1450 N. County Road 2050 in Carthage.
Derian has been serving patients in the region since 2008, while Rafi joined QMG in 2019.
“I am excited to be able to offer comprehensive cardiology care to the Hancock County area,” Derian said. “Having cardiology care close to home provides both convenience and comfort to patients.”
Providing access to cardiac care is important to both Derian and Rafi.
“Seeing patients live a great quality of life is rewarding to me. It is a privilege to have the opportunity to care for patients in Carthage and the surrounding communities,” Rafi said.