QUINCY — The Quincy Medical Group Foundation and the QMG Cancer Institute announced a new support group for anyone whose lives have been touched by cancer.
Cancer Connect will be facilitated by Shari Robesky, QMG’s oncology social worker at the Cancer Institute. The group will provide an opportunity for anyone receiving treatment for cancer, cancer survivors, or caregivers to come together in support of one another.
Robesky said Cancer Connect provides a safe and comfortable place for people to find hope,
develop relationships, and to come to know they are not alone.
“It is our goal that those attending Cancer Connect will receive social, emotional, and practical support from others,” Robesky said, “as well as learn coping strategies, insight, and inspiration. Most importantly, we hope to have fun, despite the struggles they face every day.”
The Cancer Connect group will meet from 5:30-6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month, beginning on Jan. 20. Meetings will be held at the Cancer Institute, 3301 Broadway St. in Quincy. There is no cost to attend the meetings, and no registration is required.
For more information, contact Robesky at 217-277-4070 or by email at srobesky@quincymedgroup.com.
