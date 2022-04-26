QUINCY — State regulators okayed Quincy Medical Group's plan to build a three-room birth center at the Quincy Town Center.
The Illinois Facilities and Services Review Board voted Tuesday for the proposed 6,100-square-foot, $2.1 million facility.
The facility would have three birthing rooms, and QMG says it would offer a “family-centered environment,” including designated space for prenatal visits and antepartum testing. The proposed birth center also would have tubs for water births and areas for mothers to walk and rest during labor.
QMG believes the facility could be completed by the end of June 2023.
Maria Rench, executive director of YWCA Quincy, said her organization's commitment to changing the lives of women through safe housing and supportive services is consistent with the services the birth will implement.
Blessing Health System urged the board to deny the project.
Brian Canfield, chief operating officer for Blessing Health System, said Blessing has maintained a full-service OB unit, which currently has an occupancy rate of 24%. About 38% of the inpatient OB volume is from Medicaid beneficiaries.
"In year two of operation, QMG projects the birth center would have 125 deliveries," Canfield said. "This would case a minimum 12% reduction in Blessing's births and drive down Blessing's current 24% occupancy rate to unsustainably low levels."
Blessing also argued that QMG is "masking" the terms and corporate structure of an agreement with Duly Health and Care, formerly known as DuPage Medical Group, which acquired QMG last September.
In a Feb. 7 letter to the board, Blessing's legal counsel said that Duly is financially backed and controlled by Ares Management, one of the nation's largest health care private equity companies.
The board voted 8-0 in favor of the project. However, several members expressed a desire to see specific rules regarding birthing centers written into the state's Alternative Health Care Delivery Act.
Some board members also were concerned about how the birth center, as a low-risk facility, would respond to labor complications.
