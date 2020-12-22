QUINCY — The QMG Foundation is introducing a new way to help fund The Beyond Shop while also giving support and encouragement to oncology patients.
The Beyond Shop inside the Quincy Medical Group Cancer Institute provides non-medical support items to patients undergoing cancer treatment. Funded by donations and the QMG Foundation, the shop offers selections ranging from head coverings and hairpieces to lotions, creams, and blankets with the overall goal of providing encouragement and support to patients before, during, and after their oncology treatment.
The “Beyond the Battle” gift box is a customizable gift that provides patients with a variety of these care items as well as comforting and encouraging gifts to offer support for anyone during their cancer journey.
Morgan Parker, QMG’s Community Relations Specialist, said the gift boxes are available for anyone to purchase, and they can be customized for patients undergoing care at the QMG Cancer Institute or shipped directly to a patient at the purchasers request.
“The gift boxes include items like cozy socks, journals for keeping track of care plan information or for emotional support, bracelets with inspiring messages, specialized skincare products known to support oncology patients, and other inspirational items,” Parker added. The purchaser can also include encouraging words, a prayer, or a kind thought for a patient to read upon opening.
It is the hope of the QMG Foundation that a gift of tangible goods and well-wishes will provide the support and encouragement that is the mission of The Beyond Shop.
“Now more than ever our patients need to know they aren’t alone in this battle,” Parker said.
To purchase a “Beyond the Battle” box or to make a donation, visit qmgfoundationshop.com/beyond-the-battle.